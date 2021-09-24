BitDAO Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00003461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $335.99 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00108358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00149335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.62 or 1.00248691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.11 or 0.06829822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00772996 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

