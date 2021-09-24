BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2,861.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

