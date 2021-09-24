BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,561,204 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.91% of Genuine Parts worth $1,794,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 136.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 247.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

