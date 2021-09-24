BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,183,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.90% of Ameren worth $1,615,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

AEE opened at $83.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

