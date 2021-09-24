BlackRock Inc. Has $1.51 Billion Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,682,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,964,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of PTC worth $1,509,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in PTC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $123.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

