BlackRock Inc. Has $1.54 Billion Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,586,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.52% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,537,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

CPT opened at $151.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $131.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

