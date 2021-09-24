BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,589,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dover worth $1,594,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. RR Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $47,665,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $163.54 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.