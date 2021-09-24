BlackRock Inc. Purchases 545,690 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.71% of Teledyne Technologies worth $1,699,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $433.08 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

