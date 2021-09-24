BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

BATS:IYT opened at $249.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.21. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

