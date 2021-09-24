BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $6,954,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GME stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -199.21 and a beta of -2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

