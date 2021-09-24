BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 64.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 373,772 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

