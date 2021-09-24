BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Alleghany by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Y stock opened at $629.86 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $486.49 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $661.63 and its 200-day moving average is $671.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on Y. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

