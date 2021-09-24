BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,084 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.21% of B&G Foods worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 64.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

