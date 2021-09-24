BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 63,849 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,849 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

VST opened at $17.61 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.