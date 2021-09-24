Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Employers Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Employers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Employers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Employers by 86,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

