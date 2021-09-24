Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDNNY. Bank of America lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DNB Markets raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BDNNY traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.46. 424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

