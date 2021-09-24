Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,475.51 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,235.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,290.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 246.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

