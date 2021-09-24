Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $244.78 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.