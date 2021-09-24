Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

