Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

