Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,631 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,232,421. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

