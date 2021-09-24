Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $593,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,054. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

