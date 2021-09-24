Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $677,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.