Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after purchasing an additional 297,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 255,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of REG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. 2,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,510. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

