Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,783 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

ITW opened at $217.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

