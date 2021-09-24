Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in CyrusOne by 53.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CyrusOne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CyrusOne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

CyrusOne stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,911.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

