Bridgefront Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,462. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.