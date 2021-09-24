British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after buying an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after buying an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
