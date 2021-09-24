Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Purchases $74,516.99 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $504.30 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

