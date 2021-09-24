Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BWEN opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $108,132 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth $99,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.