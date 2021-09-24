Brokerages Anticipate EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYEG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of EYEG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 22,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $12,102,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

