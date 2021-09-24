Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Earnings History and Estimates for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

