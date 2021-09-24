Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,093,170. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ichor by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 247,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. Ichor has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

