Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.40 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post $18.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.12 billion. Intel reported sales of $18.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $74.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.09 billion to $76.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 666,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,129,506. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.