Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.59. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,933. The firm has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,961,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.