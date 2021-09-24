Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.57. Stantec posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,522. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.