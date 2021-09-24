Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.97. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

