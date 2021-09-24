Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.97. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.