Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $6.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.78 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $24.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Cummins by 18.7% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Cummins by 321.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $228.27. 248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.21. Cummins has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

