Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Announce $3.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce earnings per share of $3.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the lowest is $2.88. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.59 to $16.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.39.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DPZ traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $487.30. 10,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,313. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

