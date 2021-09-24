Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is $0.08. EQT posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,592,000 after acquiring an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 177,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

