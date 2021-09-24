Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. 190,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,516. First Busey has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 670.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth $583,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

