Brokerages Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $163.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.06 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $162.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $629.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.82 million to $643.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $640.47 million, with estimates ranging from $621.09 million to $655.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,705. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.