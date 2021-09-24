Brokerages Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 63,297 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $19,900,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

