Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

NYSE ORA opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.