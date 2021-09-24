Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $898.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $897.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $902.10 million. Plexus reported sales of $913.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLXS. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $91.39. 92,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,208. Plexus has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after buying an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Plexus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after acquiring an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.