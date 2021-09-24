Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of TENB traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. 41,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.35 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,290. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after acquiring an additional 393,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,004,000 after acquiring an additional 406,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,123,000 after acquiring an additional 256,761 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

