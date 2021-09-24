Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.65). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($8.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($12.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.95) to ($9.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 108,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

