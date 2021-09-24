Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $65.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.53 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $65.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $266.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.97 million to $269.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $272.87 million, with estimates ranging from $268.27 million to $277.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.11. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

