Brokerages Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) PT at $91.31

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.