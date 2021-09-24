Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Target Price at $32.40

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.
HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after buying an additional 506,031 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 253.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
